Who's Playing

Sassuolo @ Lecce

Current Records: Sassuolo 6-6-11; Lecce 6-9-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Via del Mare

Stadio Comunale Via del Mare TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Lecce haven't won a game against Sassuolo since July of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Lecce will look to defend their home turf against Sassuolo at Stadio Comunale Via del Mare. Lecce have to be feeling especially confident coming into this one: they won as the underdogs last time, and now they're the favorites.

Lecce had just enough and edged out Atalanta 2-1. That result was just more of the same for these two, as Lecce also won the last time the pair played on November 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo came up short against Napoli on Friday, falling 2-0. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Sassuolo of the 4-0 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head fixture back in October of 2022.

When these two last played back in August of 2022 Lecce fell just short of Sassuolo by a score of 1-0. Can Lecce avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Lecce are a slight favorite against Sassuolo, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +147 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

