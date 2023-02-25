Italian Serie A action continues when Lecce host Sassuolo on Saturday on Paramount+. Lecce are looking to stay in the win column after securing two victories over their last three league matches, most recently defeating juggernaut Atalanta 2-1. Meanwhile, Sassuolo look to get back to winning after being shut out by league-leading Napoli 2-0 and hope to keep some distance between themselves and the relegation zone. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for 7 days.

Kickoff from Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Lecce is set for 2:45 p.m. ET on Saturday. The latest Lecce vs. Sassuolo odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lecce as the +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Sassuolo as the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Sassuolo vs. Lecce

Lecce vs. Sassuolo date: Saturday, February 25

Lecce vs. Sassuolo time: 2:45 ET

Lecce vs. Sassuolo live stream: Paramount+

Italian Serie A picks for Sassuolo vs. Lecce

Before you tune in to Saturday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Lecce vs. Sassuolo, Sutton is picking both teams to score for a -120 payout. Both clubs can attribute their recent successes to regular offensive support, with Lecce scoring eight goals in their last six matches and Sassuolo scoring nine times in their last five contests. Lecce have also conceded at least one goal in every league home game this season, while Sassuolo have scored in every road game in 2023.

"I expect those trends to continue on Saturday with both teams finding the back of the net," Sutton told SportsLine.

