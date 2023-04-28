Lecce are in a fight to stay out of the relegation zone as they ready to host Udinese in an Italian Serie A clash on Friday on Paramount+. Marco Baroni's men sit just two points above the relegation zone after losing seven of their last eight Serie A matches, and they haven't won a game at home since defeating Lazio on January 4. Meanwhile, Udinese sit comfortably in ninth in the Serie A table and are coming off of a 3-0 victory against Cremonese last weekend. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year (code expires 5/31/23).

Kickoff from Stadio Comunale Via del Mare in Lecce is set for 12:30p.m. ET on Friday. The latest Lecce vs. Udinese odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Lecce as the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with Udinese as the +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +200 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Udinese vs. Lecce

Lecce vs. Udinese date: Friday, April 28

Lecce vs. Udinese time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Italian Serie A picks for Udinese vs. Lecce

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from renowned soccer bettor Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 50-25-1 on all Premier League soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 18 units for his followers.

For Lecce vs. Udinese, Eimer is picking Udinese draw no bet for a +105 payout. The expert acknowledges that Lecce will play a desperate game in an effort to avoid relegation, but he expects the visitors to find the back of the net frequently and snag all three points on Friday.



Eimer also notes that Over 2.5 goals has hit in each of Udinese's last five games, and they have scored eight goals over that span. While they may not be in a race to get into the top six in Serie A, they're scoring and finding points.

"While sitting in ninth in the table, they are free to play an open style of soccer with no fear of massive repercussions on a loss. Because of this, we're actually seeing a fun and goal-heavy Udinese side," Eimer told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

