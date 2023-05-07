Serie A is back in action on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Verona @ Lecce

Current Records: Verona 6-9-18, Lecce 7-10-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Comunale Via del Mare

Stadio Comunale Via del Mare TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Verona will head out on the road to face off against Lecce at 2:45 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stadio Comunale Via del Mare. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Verona only put two shots on goal on Wednesday, both unsuccessful. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 6-0 punch to the gut against Inter. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Verona: they've now lost six straight matchups with Inter.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but Lecce had to settle for a 2-1 loss against Juventus on Wednesday. Sadly, the loss only continues a disappointing trend for Lecce: they've now lost three straight matchups with Juventus.

Verona beat Lecce 2-0 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Verona since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Lecce are the favorite in this one, according to the latest Serie A odds, being +118 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

