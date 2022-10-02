The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Leeds United

Current Records: Aston Villa 2-4-1; Leeds United 2-2-2

What to Know

Aston Villa watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They and Leeds United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. The Lions should still be riding high after a win, while Leeds United will be looking to right the ship.

Two weeks ago, Villa won by a goal, slipping past Southampton 1-0. The Aston Villa offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.

Meanwhile, Leeds United received a tough blow three weeks ago as they fell 5-2 to Brentford.

Villa and Leeds United tied 3-3 in their first match last year, but Villa got the victory in their second match 3-0. Leeds United is out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

Who: Leeds United vs. Aston Villa

Leeds United vs. Aston Villa When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Elland Road

Elland Road TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

Live stream: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leeds +135; Draw +240; Aston Villa +205

Series History

Aston Villa have won two out of their last four games against Leeds United.