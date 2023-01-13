Aston Villa attempt to extend their unbeaten streak to three games when they host Leeds United in an English Premier League match on Friday. Aston Villa (6-4-8) lost to Liverpool in their return from the World Cup break but bounced back to defeat Tottenham 2-0 and battle Wolves to a 1-1 draw. Leeds (4-5-8) are winless in four matches but played Newcastle and West Ham to draws in their last two league games. These sides met at Leeds in October, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.

Kickoff at Villa Park is set for 3 p.m. ET. The Lions are -108 favorites (risk $108 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Aston Villa vs. Leeds odds, while the Whites are +295 underdogs. A regulation draw is priced at +245 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Aston Villa vs. Leeds United money line: Aston Villa -108, Leeds +295, Draw +245

Aston Villa vs. Leeds United over/under: 2.5 goals

Aston Villa vs. Leeds United spread: Aston Villa -0.5 (-110)

AVL: The Lions have been limited to one goal in four of their last five matches across all competitions

LEE: The Whites have been held scoreless in just one of their last seven EPL games

Why you should back Aston Villa

The top offensive player for the Lions has been Danny Ings, who leads the team with six goals. The 30-year-old forward helped Aston Villa earn a point against Wolves as he scored in the 78th minute to level the contest. Ings is one goal away from matching his total in 30 games last season, his first with the Lions.

Forward Ollie Watkins and winger Leon Bailey are tied for second on the club with three goals apiece. The 27-year-old Watkins, who netted Aston Villa's lone goal in its 3-1 defeat against Liverpool, also has recorded a team-high four assists. Winger Emi Buendia and midfielder Douglas Luiz both scored in the victory over Tottenham to give the Lions six players with multiple goals this season.

Why you should back Leeds United

The Whites haven't had many problems scoring this season as they have produced 25 goals in 17 contests and recorded at least two in five of their last seven matches. The club has received a strong contribution from Rodrigo, who has scored in five of his last seven Premier League contests and six of eight games across all competitions.

The 31-year-old striker is fourth in the league with 10 goals in 16 matches after recording only six in 31 outings last campaign. Rodrigo converted in the 70th minute against West Ham to level the match at 2-2 and earn Leeds a point. He was also on the scoresheet in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

