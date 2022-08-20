The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Leeds United

Current Records: Chelsea 1-0-1; Leeds United 1-0-1

What to Know

Chelsea is 3-0-1 against Leeds United since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at Elland Road.

On Sunday, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Leeds United and Southampton ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

The ties rounded out Chelsea's record to 1-0-1 and Leeds United's to 1-0-1. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

Who: Leeds United vs. Chelsea

Leeds United vs. Chelsea When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Elland Road

Elland Road Watch: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leeds +490; Draw +320; Chelsea -180

Series History

Chelsea won three meetings and tied one meeting in their last four contests with Leeds United.