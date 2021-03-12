Chelsea come into this one just four points behind Manchester United in second place in the Premier League while Leeds United are down in 11th but reasonably safe from the relegation battle below them. Thomas Tuchel's men are unbeaten since his arrival at Stamford Bridge with just three draws from his 11 matches in charge across all competitions -- all came in the league -- and nine clean sheets.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are not far from the generally accepted 40-point benchmark for Premier League survival but a look at the bottom six sides suggests that less may well be enough this season. Leeds have lost four of their last five league games and Chelsea are unbeaten in that time with three wins so both sides will be motivated to pick up the points here.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, March 13 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Location: Elland Road -- Leeds, United Kingdom

TV: NBCSN and NBC Universo | Live Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Leeds +360; Draw +280; Chelsea -135 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leeds: Four losses from five is hardly impressive but it goes to show just how well Leeds were doing to have already passed the 30-point mark before this difficult run of form started. Bielsa's men rarely draw and have picked up a point just twice all season so it is feast or famine for the newly promoted outfit. Six of their 12 defeats have come at home, so they are slightly stronger at Elland Road than away from home but that is to be expected of a club still adapting to a return to the top-flight after a lengthy absence.

Chelsea: Life is pretty sweet for Tuchel right now and not only does the team look solid, but there are also areas that could still be improved even though the results are already there. Only one of Chelsea's three draws under the former Paris Saint-Germain boss came on the road and he will also be able to utilize his impressive strength in depth with next week's UEFA Champions League clash on the horizon.

Prediction

Chelsea to come out on top in an entertaining affair. Pick: Leeds 1, Chelsea 2.