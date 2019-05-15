Leeds United vs. Derby County: EFL Championship playoff semifinal prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Leeds and Derby County play in their EFL Playoff semifinal second leg on Wednesday, and the winner moves on to the final for a spot in the Premier League. Aston Villa awaits the winner for the final promotion spot, and this game sees Leeds with the narrow victory after the first leg.

On Saturday, Leeds got a goal from Remar Roofe to win 1-0 at Leeds, while the hosts didn't record a shot on goal, leaving much to do in the second leg.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Championship playoff semifinal: Leeds United vs. Derby County

Date : Wednesday, May 15



: Wednesday, May 15 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : Elland Road



: Elland Road TV channel : None



: None Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Leeds -140 / Derby +390 / Draw +275

Storylines

Leeds United: The away goal in the first leg isn't worth more, so if these teams are level on aggregate it will go straight to extra time, but Leeds has to love where it is entering this game. That slim advantage, while also playing at home, sets them up nicely. Expect them to play quick, to not play super cautious. They'll try to take it to Derby early and deliver the knockout punch.

Derby County: It has to get better after the first leg. The team was slow, lacked ideas and never looked like much of a threat. Conceding early may just mean game over for them, so Frank Lampard's club has to be patient, build up in attack, make those diagonal runs and try to get back into this. It won't be easy, as Derby has lost all three times its played Leeds this season.

Prediction

Leeds hold serve at home and advances to the final at Wembley.

Pick: Leeds United (-140)