The Premier League is back in action this Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Leeds United

@ Current Records: Everton 0-2-2; Leeds United 2-1-1

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for one month with promo code ITALY.

What to Know

Everton and Leeds United are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday at Elland Road. Everton will be hoping to build upon the 3-0 win they picked up against Leeds United when they previously played in February.

This past Saturday, Everton and Brentford ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Leeds United was not quite Brighton & Hove Albion's equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Leeds United fell a goal shy of Brighton, losing 1-0.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture.

How To Watch

Who: Leeds United vs. Everton

Leeds United vs. Everton When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Elland Road

Elland Road TV: USA Network, NBC Universo

USA Network, NBC Universo Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) In Canada : fubo Sports Network Canada

fubo Sports Network Canada Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leeds +111; Draw +250; Everton +240

Series History

Everton have won two out of their last four games against Leeds United.