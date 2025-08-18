The English Premier League is back, and Matchweek 1 will wrap up on Monday with Leeds United hosting Everton FC in a standalone match. Leeds won the EFL Championship last season to earn their way back into the EPL after two seasons in England's second division. Meanwhile, Everton finished 13th in the EPL table last season but closed out with a flourish, winning their last three matches. The Toffees finally broke a dry spell in the transfer window by securing a loan deal to bring in Jack Grealish, a Man City winger with 39 appearances for England under his belt.

Kickoff from Elland Road in Leeds is set for 3 p.m. ET. Leeds are +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Leeds vs. Everton odds, while Everton are the +220 underdogs. A draw is priced at +225, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Everton vs. Leeds picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets for Leeds vs. Everton on Monday:

Everton draw no bet +120 (1 unit)

Jack Grealish to score or assist +188 (0.25 units)

Everton draw no bet (+120)



"Everton were languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table when they fired manager Sean Dyche in January. They were just one point clear of the relegation zone, and their situation looked perilous," Green told SportsLine. "The club brought in former manager David Moyes to replace Dyche, and it proved to be an inspired decision. He galvanized the squad, and Everton ended up securing eight wins and seven draws from their final 20 games of the season. They won their final three games, which lifted them up to 13th in the table, ahead of teams like West Ham, Manchester United, and Tottenham."

Even with Leeds spending aggressively this summer after winning the EFL Championship, Green ultimately expects Everton's momentum from late last season to pay dividends here.

Jack Grealish to score or assist (+188)

"Moyes expressed his frustration after a slow summer in the transfer market. However, things have picked up in recent weeks, and they finally made a marquee signing, as playmaker Jack Grealish arrived on loan from Manchester City," Green said. "Grealish will have a point to prove after being jettisoned out of Man City, and he could cause all sorts of problems for Leeds' defense if he plays anywhere close to his full potential."



Grealish only played in 20 EPL matches last season for Man City and only had two goal involvements, but he's previously had three seasons in the Premier League where he's managed at least double-digit goal contributions (goals + assists) and regular playing time could help put him back into the mix for the English national team.

