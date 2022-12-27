The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday.
Who's Playing
- Manchester City @ Leeds United
- Current Records: Manchester City 10-2-2; Leeds United 4-7-3
What to Know
Manchester City won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (7-0 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result on Wednesday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET at Elland Road. Man City has a defense that allows only one goal per game, so Leeds United's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Man City entered their contest against Brentford six weeks ago without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Man City fell a goal short of Brentford, losing 2-1. The match was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Man City was outplayed the rest of the way.
Speaking of close games: Leeds United lost 4-3 to Tottenham Hotspur.
Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.
How To Watch
- Who: Leeds United vs. Manchester City
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Elland Road
- TV: NBC Universo, USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leeds +850; Draw +470: Man City -360
Series History
Manchester City have won two out of their last four games against Leeds United.
- Apr 30, 2022 - Manchester City 4 vs. Leeds United 0
- Dec 14, 2021 - Manchester City 7 vs. Leeds United 0
- Apr 10, 2021 - Leeds United 2 vs. Manchester City 1
- Oct 03, 2020 - Manchester City 1 vs. Leeds United 1