The World Cup break is over for Jesse Marsch and Leeds United and they'll have quite the challenge in facing Manchester City without the suspended Tyler Adams. With Wolves winning this week, Leeds are only two points above the relegation zone although they do have two games in hand on the Midlands club.

It has been a struggle for both Leeds and Manchester City in different ways this season. City were the odds on favorite for the title but they're eight points behind Arsenal although they do have a game in hand on the Gunners. Leeds are in a transition but Marsch is trying to see them through things without getting the team relegated although that has proven to be a tough proposition due to injuries and defensive issues.

City are expected to roll in the match, but if they don't maintain focus, the team has been letting goals slip through at inopportune times. Playing an extra match against Liverpool in the league Cup should help City get the additional rhythm that they need, however.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Dec. 28 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Dec. 28 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Elland Road -- Yorkshire, England

: Elland Road -- Yorkshire, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Leeds United +900; Draw +460; Manchester City -360 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leeds United: The absentee list keeps growing for Leeds United in this match. Adams is suspended, Luis Sinisterra will miss out with an ankle injury, and Patrick Bamford will also likely be sidelined due to his injuries as well. Crysencio Summerville, Rodrigo, Liam Cooper, Jack Harrison, and Illian Mesilier will all face late fitness tests due to various injuries and an illness that has passed through the squad but if all of them can't go, this match will be tough sledding verus an excellent City side.

Manchester City: Not only is Erling Haaland a cheat coad with 18 Premier League goals in only 13 matches but the team also has an almost clean bill of health and has played a warmup game in the Carabo Cup. Kalvin Phillips may not play against his former team after arriving back from international duty overweight according to Pep Guardiola but the only other abentees will be Julian Alvarez and Ruben Dias.

Prediction

Despite having home support behind them, this match will be too much for Leeds United to keep up with as even Liam Cooper returning to the defense won't be enough to slow down Haaland's rampage through the Premier League. Pick: Leeds United 0, Manchester City 3