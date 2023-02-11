Manchester United will take on Leeds United at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Elland Road. Leeds are 3-4-3 at home, while Manchester United are 5-2-4 on the road. Manchester United have performed about as expected when favored so far this season, and currently sit at 9-3-3 when expecting a win. They might be making someone very happy this season: a $100 bet on the Red Devils to win every Premier League game so far would now be worth a respectable $1,976.62. Leeds United can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 2-4-8 in that position.

The latest Manchester United vs. Leeds United odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Man United as the -110 favorites (risk $110 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Leeds the +275 underdog. A draw is priced at +265, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Leeds United vs. Manchester United picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 5-1 (+409) on his Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He also went 14-9-1 on picks in his world soccer parlay article over the six weeks before the World Cup break.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Leeds vs. Manchester United and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Manchester United vs. Leeds:

Leeds United vs. Manchester United money line: Leeds +275, Man Utd -110, Draw +265

Leeds United vs. Manchester United over/under: 2.5 goals

Leeds United vs. Manchester United picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Manchester United

On Wednesday, Manchester United took on Leeds United for the first time this season but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. Manchester United and Leeds finished up their game with a 2-2 draw. The draw left them with a 13-4-5 record in Premier League play this season.

Marcus Rashford has been on a tear since returning from the World Cup. Rashford has scored a goal in seven of his last eight games across all competitions and he's found the back of the net 11 times in Premier League play this season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the league.

What you need to know about Leeds United

The disappointing draw was just more of the same for Leeds United, who haven't won a game since Nov. 12, 2022. The draw left them with a 4-7-10 record in Premier League play this season. Leeds jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Manchester United but were unable to pull off the victory.

Leeds enter Sunday's match having scored 28 goals this season, while conceding 36 times. The Whites have been better on home soil recently, losing just one of their last four league games at Elland Road.

How to make Leeds United vs. Manchester United picks

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the Leeds United vs. Manchester United showdown and locked in his most confident best bets. You can only get Holliman's English Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Leeds United vs. Manchester United? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's crushed his soccer picks, and find out.