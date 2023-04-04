The Premier League is back in action on Tuesday.
Who's Playing
- Nottingham Forest @ Leeds United
- Current Records: Nottingham Forest 6-9-13; Leeds United 6-8-14
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 2:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Elland Road
- TV: USA Network
What to Know
Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a two-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against Leeds United at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Elland Road. Nottingham Forest might not be the betting favorite, but it's doubtful the players in the locker room care too much about that.
Nottingham Forest haven't won a game since February 11th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They and Wolverhampton ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Leeds United as they lost 4-1 to Arsenal on Saturday.
After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Tuesday. We'll see if Leeds United are willing to oblige them.
Odds
Leeds United are a solid favorite against Nottingham Forest, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -126 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
