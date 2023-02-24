Leeds United will take on Southampton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at Elland Road. Leeds United are 3-4-4 at home, while Southampton are 4-8 on the road. Leeds might be expected to win, but given they're only 2-3-3 when favored, this could be anyone's game. Their fans might not be happy, but their bettors might be: a $100 bet on them to lose every English Premier League game so far is now worth a hefty $1,449.73. Southampton can't catch a break as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 5-2-12 in that position.

The latest Leeds United vs. Southampton odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Leeds as the -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Southampton the +285 underdog. A draw is priced at +245, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Southampton vs. Leeds United picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider James Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League. His interest has expanded worldwide, and his betting approach is centered on crunching the numbers, but he sees the whole field and relies on his instinct.

The expert is 11-3 (+884) on his last 14 Champions League picks and was 8-4 (+490) on his final 12 World Cup plays (5-0 on over/under picks). He's also 16-11-1 (+3.41) on his Premier League picks this season.

Now, Holliman has dialed in on Leeds United vs. Southampton and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Leeds United vs. Southampton:

Leeds United vs. Southampton money line: Leeds United: -105, Southampton: +285, Draw: +245

Leeds United vs. Southampton over/under: 2.5 goals

Leeds United vs. Southampton picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Leeds United

Leeds United and Everton were all tied up 0-0 at the break on Saturday, but Leeds were shut out after they couldn't score in the second half either. Leeds United were close but no cigar and fell 1-0 to Everton. The disappointing result was just more of the same for Leeds United, who haven't won a game since November 12, 2022.

Leeds now sits 19th in the Premier League standings, but they're just two points behind 16th-place Everton. The Whites have scored 28 goals this season, while conceding 39 times in league play. Rodrigo ranks sixth in the Premier League with 10 goals.

What you need to know about Southampton

Southampton have had a rough go of it against Chelsea in their most recent batch of games, but they didn't let that history phase them. Southampton had just enough and edged out Chelsea 1-0. That result was just more of the same for these two, as Southampton also won the last time the pair played on August 30, 2022.

Southampton have won two of their last five games in league play, and they'll look to continue their climb up the EPL standings. The Saints are dead-last in the Premier League table, but they're unbeaten in their last three league games against Leeds United.

How to make Leeds United vs. Southampton picks

The expert has taken an in-depth look at the Leeds United vs. Southampton showdown and locked in his most confident best bets. You can only get Holliman's English Premier League picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Leeds United vs. Southampton? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to back, all from the expert who's crushed his soccer picks, and find out.