Tottenham Hotspur continue to harbor slim hopes of sneaking into the top four by the end of the Premier League season. For the team which currently sits in sixth place, five points off the Champions League spots, to accomplish that task they'll need to take all the points they can from sides like Leeds and hope to get some help from the teams ahead of them. Specifically they'll need the current fourth place team Chelsea to leave the door open for them by dropping points. Leeds on the other hand are fighting for a place in the top half of the table, which would truly be a remarkable achievement for Marcelo Bielsa's team side in their first season back in the Premier League.

When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Elland Road

Tottenham Hotspur is headed to Elland Road to take on Leeds United with hopes of doing the double against Bielsa's side. They will face off against one another at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Spurs are coming off a convincing victory and clean sheet against Sheffield United last Sunday, game that ended 4-0. The match was the side's second straight Premier League victory under interim manager Ryan Mason, and overall Spurs have taken seven out of their last nine points to keep them on the fringes of the hunt for the Champions League spots.

Leeds, on the other hand, is dealing with more mixed form. They came up short against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, falling 2-0 in a match where they were dominated, getting outshot 17-11 and conceding four big chances. They haven't won any of their last three matches, since an extremely unlikely 2-1 victory over Manchester City almost a month ago on April 10.

Tottenham is now 16-10-8 while Leeds United sits at 14-15-5. Tottenham is 6-3-6 after wins this year, and Leeds United is 7-5-2 after losses.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.

Jan 02, 2021 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Leeds United 0

Prediction

Spurs keep their slim Champions League hopes alive and comfortably see off Leeds despite the usual energetic performance from a Bielsa team. Pick: Leeds 1, Spurs 2