Jesse Marsch and Leeds United have enjoyed a strong start to the season but it will be put to the test as Chelsea comes to Elland Road. With Christian Pulisic only coming off of the bench for Chelsea in the first two matches, it may not be the United States men's national team-themed reunion everyone expected, but Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams will face their toughest tests of their young Leeds careers.

Despite only having one assist so far for Chelsea, Raheem Sterling has been heavily involved in the attack and could use the space provided by the open playing style from Leeds to create chances for Reece James on the right and whoever starts at left wing-back. Thomas Tuchel won't be on the touchline after being suspended due to his confrontation with Antonio Conte, but he'll have a tough decision on starting Ben Chilwell or Marc Cucurella. Both have had good starts to the season, but unless Cucurella lines up at center back, one will have to start on the bench.

With Leeds likely allowing space in the final third, this could be a good time to try something different in attack as Kai Havertz has struggled. Armando Broja will miss the match but if Callum Hudson-Odoi isn't being sold, could he nab a rare start? Chelsea will have to contain Jack Harrison and Rodrigo who have gotten off to strong starts to the season and that will only be harder with N'Golo Kante out injured. Kalidou Koulibaly will help with that but the Blues may be wise to try to contain Harrison similarly to how Heung-Min Son was pocketed last week.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek started at right wing-back while James stayed at center back to add pace to the back line while stepping up into midfield to snuff out attacks. Elland Road will be rocking so Chelsea will need to get a goal early to remove the away-day pressure from the equation.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date: Sunday, Aug. 21 | Time: 9 a.m. ET

Location: Elland Road -- Leeds, West Yorkshire

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Leeds United +490; Draw + 320; Chelsea -180 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Injury News

Leeds United: Marsch doesn't have any new injuries available as Luis Sinisterra may be fit enough to make his first start of the season, which would be a boost. Looking at strikers, Joe Gelhardt is ready to go but Patrick Bamford is expected to be held out as a precaution. Given his importance to the team, it doesn't make sense to push him this early in the season when it could cause a setback. The same goes for Liam Cooper who is back in training but not match fit yet. Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo are on track to feature in September while it would be a shock to see Stuart Dallas before the new year,

Chelsea: Kante not being healthy will be a big miss as he may not return before the September international break. But his absence does give Conor Gallagher a chance to impress in a Chelsea shirt. Broja will also miss the match while Pulisic -- who's linked to Manchester United -- had minor issues with his Achilles during the week, according to Tuchel, and Mateo Kovacic is also still out with knee issues.

Prediction

Despite their strong start to the season, the Leeds United defense isn't good enough to contain Chelsea for 90 minutes. Expect a close match but one that sees Chelsea come out on top. Pick: Leeds United 1, Chelsea 2