Playing for the second time in less than a week, Leeds United will look to recreate the first-half performance against the Red Devils from their 2-2 draw as things move to their home pitch. It has been a transition period for Leeds since moving on from Jesse Marsch and also adding Weston McKennie into the fold, but going ahead 2-0 against Manchester United shows that the team can pull away from the relegation zone.

The defense needs to improve as United were able to draw level, showing their mettle via excellent goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the second half, but there are questions to answer about the team's depth. Playing this match without Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, will Erik ten Hag start the double pivot of Fred and Marcel Sabitzer again? The duo weren't able to shine in the first match against Leeds but their performances will be critical to the Red Devils moving forward.

With each game that McKennie and Tyler Adams play together, Leeds' balance will improve so they could cause Manchester United some trouble in the match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Feb. 12 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 12 | : 9 a.m. ET Location : Elland Road -- West Yorkshire, England

: Elland Road -- West Yorkshire, England TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Leeds United +290; Draw +275; Manchester United -116 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leeds United: Without Pascal Struijk who is out with a concussion, Junior Firpo will likely be handed a rare start for the team. If Jadon Sancho starts for Manchester United, Firpo will have his hands full in the match trying to keep Leeds' defense in position with pressure coming from everywhere. Liam Cooper has a chance to make the match, which would boost the team's defensive outlook while Luis Sinisterra and Marc Roca will also be game time decisions for the match.

Manchester United: Depth is becoming an issue for United with Antony likely not recovering in time to make the match. Alejandro Garnacho started the first fixture against Leeds but Facundo Pellistri and Jadon Sancho were the wingers to shine for the Red Devils in the second half, which could mean at least one of them start the match. Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay will also miss the match while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a late fitness test after suffering an illness this week.

Prediction

This match will be different than the tie at Old Trafford with Manchester United going ahead early and establishing a lead that they won't relinquish to get back on a winning track. Pick: Leeds United 0, Manchester United 3