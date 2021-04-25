Rivals Leeds United and Manchester United meet on Sunday at Elland Road in the Premier League in one of the most anticipated matches of the weekend in world soccer. United are second in the table and well on their way to a top-four finish, while Leeds hope to finish the weekend in ninth place, only needing a draw.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, April 25

: Sunday, April 25 Time : 9 a.m. ET

: 9 a.m. ET Location : Elland Road -- Leeds, England

: Elland Road -- Leeds, England TV: NBSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

NBSN fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Leeds +305; Draw +295; Man. United -123 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leeds: Nothing to lose here for Marcelo Bielsa's side, and that makes for what could be a wild one. Leeds have 50 goals scored this season, better than a couple of the clubs ahead of them, but they are also the team with the most conceded among the top 12 teams in the table. With a recent win at Manchester City and feeling confident, expect them to create and look super dangerous thanks to their technical ability and speed.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

United: They are in a comfortable position where they can rest some players if they want ahead of facing Roma in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday. They also have a big one with Liverpool next weekend, so Ole Gunnar Soslkjaer can be a bit reserved here if he likes. While being the only team in the league to win their last five, United could potentially go 14 points clear of a UCL spot with 18 points in play remaining.

Prediction

Marcelo Bielsa's men pull off another stunner, ending United's hot streak. Pick: Leeds 2, United 1