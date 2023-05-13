The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Leeds United

Current Records: Newcastle United 18-11-5, Leeds United 7-9-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Elland Road

Elland Road TV: USA Network

What to Know

Newcastle United have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on Leeds United at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Elland Road. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Despite taking five shots at the goal Newcastle United still came up empty handed on Sunday. They fell 2-0 to Arsenal. Newcastle United's loss can be partially blamed on Fabian Schär who scored on his own goal at minute 71.

Meanwhile, Leeds United haven't won a game since April 4th, a trend which continued on Saturday. They fell just short of Manchester City by a score of 2-1. Sadly, the defeat only continues a disappointing trend for Leeds United: they've now lost four straight matchups with Manchester City.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Saturday.

Odds

Newcastle United are a solid favorite against Leeds United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -146 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.