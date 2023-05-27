untitled-design-2023-05-27t195416-520.png
The Premier League season wraps up on Sunday.

Who's Playing

  • Tottenham Hotspur @ Leeds United
  • Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 17-6-14, Leeds United 7-10-20

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: Elland Road
  • TV: CNBC

What to Know

Leeds United will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Leeds United haven't won a game since April 4th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of West Ham United. The game was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Leeds United were shut out in the second half.

Leeds United didn't do their goalie any favors in the defeat and finished the game with nine shots on goal allowed. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department: West Ham United allowed three.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for Tottenham Hotspur after they claimed the first goal on Saturday, however, they wouldn't score again. They fell 3-1 to Brentford. That means Tottenham Hotspur have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Leeds United couldn't quite finish off Tottenham Hotspur in their previous matchup last November and fell 4-3. Will Leeds United have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur are a slight favorite against Leeds United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +134 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

