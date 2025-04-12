FC Barcelona will visit Leganes on Saturday for another key weekend of La Liga action after the side coached by German manager Hansi Flick drew 1-1 in their last home game against Real Betis before winning 4-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals against Borussia Dortmund. Despite drawing their last home game, Barcelona gained one point over La Liga rivals Real Madrid as the team coached by Carlo Ancelotti lost to Valencia on Saturday before losing 3-0 in the Champions League first-leg quarterfinal against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Leganes are coming from a difficult moment and have had only one win in their last six league games, with three defeats and one draw in the last four as they are currently in 18th place, two points behind 17th and safety. Lamine Yamal, despite a minor injury suffered against Borussia Dortmund during the week, is expected to start on Saturday alongside Gavi, Raphinha and Ferran Torres with Robert Lewandowski expected to be rested ahead of the second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds for Leganes vs. FC Barcelona

Date : Saturday, April 12 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, April 12 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Municipal de Butarque -- Leganes, Spain

: Estadio Municipal de Butarque -- Leganes, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Leganes +750; Draw +475; FC Barcelona -340

Last meeting

The last time Barcelona and Leganes met was on December 15 of this season in the first round of LaLiga, in one of the biggest surprises of the season as the away side managed to win 1-0 in Barcelona thanks to the goal scored by Sergio Gonzalez, marking one of the lowest points of Flick's team this season.

What Barcelona are saying

Hansi Flick spoke ahead of Saturday's clash in the usual pregame press conference. "It will be vital to play with the same approach and desire that we have in the Champions League. We have to show our strength. There are only eight games left in the league and we have to go for it if we want to win it. If you want to be champions, you have to demonstrate that in these types of games.

"They won here, they have beaten Atletico Madrid and gave Real Madrid a tough time. Leganes defend really well and they also know how to attack from deep. We will have to be careful and we have to be very focused for this game. We are leaders and we have to show that. They are fighting against the drop and it will be a tough game. We will see how the players are feeling and make the necessary changes to the team".

Predicted lineups

Leganes: Marko Dmitrovic; Sergio Gonzalez, Matija Nastasic, Renato Tapia; Valentin Rosier, Seydouba Cisse, Yvan Neyou, Javi Hernandez; Juan Cruz, Dani Raba, Diego Garcia.

FC Barcelona: Wojciech Szczesny; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Frankie De Jong; Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.

Player to watch

Lamine Yamal, FC Barcelona -- FC Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is expected to shine again after a successful first leg in the Champions League where he not only scored the final goal in the 4-0 win but also started the action of the first goal scored by Lewandowski, marking again why he has to be considered one of the best players around the world. Despite the injury he suffered at the end of the Dortmund match, he's expected to start and drive the team to the success again.

Storyline to watch

Will Flick make the right rotations? As with other managers around Europe in this period, Flick has to deal with rotating to keep the squad as fresh as possible ahead of an intense month, where Barcelona will have to prove their strength as they are still in the race in all the competitions they are playing, including the Copa del Rey as they will face Real Madrid in the final on April 26, only a few days before playing what is expected to be the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against the winning side of the match between Bayern Munich and Inter.



Prediction

Barcelona are expected to bring three points back home after winning 4-0 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal ahead of the second leg that will take place on Tuesday in Dortmund. Pick: FC Barcelona 3, Leganes 0

