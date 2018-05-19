Legend Gianluigi Buffon says goodbye to Juventus, and the scenes may make you cry

Italy has given the world so much. From the culinary side to architecture, the impact of Italians on the world can be seen everywhere, every single day. But one of the finest contributions in recent years is in the form of Gianluigi Buffon, the superstar Italian goalkeeper who said goodbye to his club Juventus on Saturday.

In his final match for the team, the veteran, who is an example of humility, professionalism and class, took home the Serie A title once again for his club in a 2-1 victory over Verona.

The star was taken off just after the hour mark to an amazing reception from the fans:

And he showed his appreciation to the fans as well:

What a goalkeeper. He was a player who got better with age, made some of the greatest saves you'll see and was the true definition of a pro:

Here's a look at some of his best moments:

Some people will say, "Yeah, he was great, but he never won the Champions League."

To that I say, who cares? Since he became a pro in 1995 with Parma, the 40-year-old star has won over 20 trophies, and the biggest of all: the World Cup in 2006 with the Italian national team. Coming from a country that gave us goalkeepers like Dino Zoff, Sebastiano Rossi and Walter Zenga, Buffon is the best of the bunch and truly one of the greatest goalkeepers in history.

The gold standard for a goalkeeper and a professional, he's meant more to the game than nearly every single current active player.

From elderly soccer fans to kids, he's been an icon, an idol for every single goalkeeper in the world. Want to know how much he truly means? Check out this kid's reaction to greeting him:

So what will happen next? Will he continue playing or call it quits? That remains to be seen, but there is reportedly an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for two years, according to ESPNFC.