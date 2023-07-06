The courting process has been a long one but Carlo Ancelotti will manage the Brazil national team once his Real Madrid contract expires in 2024, the Brazilian soccer federation announced. Interim coach Fernando Diniz has also been named to take the reigns as interim until Ancelotti is able to coach the team in the summer of 2024 in the Copa America. Without a permanent manager since Tite stepped down following the World Cup in November, Brazil was laser focused on securing Ancelotti. Already coaching Vinicius Junior, Eder Militao and Rodrygo at Real Madrid, Ancelotti has familiarity with key players in the squad and will continue to upkeep Brazil's winning mentality when he joins.

Ancelotti will join in time for the Copa America which will take place in the United States and will also be expected to coach the team at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Bazilian soccer federation Ednaldo Rodrigues spoke about Ancelotti's appointment at a press conference on Wednesday.

"He [Ancelotti] has already said when he can be here," Rodrigues said to reporters although Ancelotti has yet to publically confirm the deal himself.

Heading into the preseason with Real Madrid, this does come at an awkward time for both Ancelotti and the club. Any misstep brings the question of if his head has been turned by the looming Brazil offer and could even lead to an early departure from Madrid if results aren't great out of the gate.

While last season was seen as somewhat of a rebuilding one for Real Madrid, the expectation is still to win the league and make it as deep into Champions League as possible. Madrid waits for no one, even a legend like Ancelotti,so performances will dictate if his exit will be on his terms in what is a unique situation.