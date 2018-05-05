Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson suffers brain hemorrhage

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who guided the Red Devils to dominance in England and Europe during his 26 seasons at Old Trafford, has been rushed to the hospital and is in serious condition, according to various reports in England.

According to Sky Sports, the 76-year-old suffered a brain hemorrhage and required emergency surgery. BBC Sport reports that Manchester United representatives say the procedure had gone "very well" but that he needs "a period of intensive care to optimize his recovery."