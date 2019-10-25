Leicester City crushes Southampton 9-0 for biggest win in English top flight history

Leicester City dominated on Friday, winning 9-0 at Southampton for the biggest away win in Premier League history, and the thrashing is also the biggest win in English top flight history. This historic win takes the top spot for margin of victory over the previous record of an eight goal win.

The previous record holders were when West Brom beat Wolves 8-0 in 1893, Sunderland beating Newcastle by a 9-1 score in 1908 and in 1955 a 9-1 score from a Wolves vs. Cardiff match.

With the win to kickoff Matchday 10, Leicester City is now in second on the Premier League table, with 20 points.

City got off to a hot start with five first-half goals and another four in the second half. The team got a lot of help from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy whom both had hat tricks in the win.

Vardy's wife Rebekah Vardy tweeted a congrats to her husband. In the tweet she also made a reference to when Coleen Rooney, television personality and wife of soccer star Wayne Rooney, launched an self-led investigation that determined Rebekah was selling Rooney's personal stories to the media.

Clearly she can laugh about it all now.

It’s...... Jamie Vardy #9 👊🏼 — Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) October 25, 2019

Leicester City plays Burton Albion F.C. on Tuesday in an EFL Cup Round of 16 match.