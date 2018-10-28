Leicester City helicopter crash: Club owner was reportedly on board during fiery accident
Details are still emerging after the Saturday accident
The fiery helicopter crash outside of Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Saturday reportedly had club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on board, according to BBC.
Just after the 1-1 draw with West Ham, the helicopter, as usual, departed the field. The helicopter then spiraled out of control, crashing into flames in the stadium's parking area. The chopper is owned by the club's president, who usually takes it out of the stadium after matches when heading home.
Authorities have not confirmed who was on board or how many people were in the helicopter, and the club has yet to release any official information on the crash. It is unclear if anybody on board survived as this time.
More to come as this story develops.
