Leicester City helicopter crash: Club owner was reportedly on board during fiery accident

Details are still emerging after the Saturday accident

Getty Images

The fiery helicopter crash outside of Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Saturday reportedly had club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on board, according to BBC.

Just after the 1-1 draw with West Ham, the helicopter, as usual, departed the field. The helicopter then spiraled out of control, crashing into flames in the stadium's parking area. The chopper is owned by the club's president, who usually takes it out of the stadium after matches when heading home. 

Authorities have not confirmed who was on board or how many people were in the helicopter, and the club has yet to release any official information on the crash. It is unclear if anybody on board survived as this time.

More to come as this story develops.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories