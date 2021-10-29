The Premier League returns to action this Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Arsenal @ Leicester City
- Current Records: Arsenal 4-3-2; Leicester City 4-3-2
What to Know
Arsenal and Leicester City are even-steven against one another since August of 2016 (4-4-2), but likely not for long. They are meeting up for the first time this season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Foxes winning the first 1-0 on the road and Arsenal taking the second 3-1.
Arsenal netted a 3-1 win over Aston Villa last week.
Meanwhile, Leicester won by a goal, slipping past Brentford 2-1.
The wins brought both teams up to an identical 4-3-2. Arsenal is 2-0-1 after wins this season, Leicester 1-2.
How To Watch
- Who: Leicester City vs. Arsenal
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Caesar's Sportsbook app: Leicester +145, Draw +245, Arsenal +185
Series History
Leicester City and Arsenal both have four wins in their last ten games.
- Feb 28, 2021 - Arsenal 3 vs. Leicester City 1
- Oct 25, 2020 - Leicester City 1 vs. Arsenal 0
- Jul 07, 2020 - Leicester City 1 vs. Arsenal 1
- Nov 09, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Arsenal 0
- Apr 28, 2019 - Leicester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0
- Oct 22, 2018 - Arsenal 3 vs. Leicester City 1
- May 09, 2018 - Leicester City 3 vs. Arsenal 1
- Aug 11, 2017 - Arsenal 4 vs. Leicester City 3
- Apr 26, 2017 - Arsenal 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Aug 20, 2016 - Arsenal 0 vs. Leicester City 0