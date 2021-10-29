The Premier League returns to action this Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Arsenal @ Leicester City
  • Current Records: Arsenal 4-3-2; Leicester City 4-3-2

What to Know

Arsenal and Leicester City are even-steven against one another since August of 2016 (4-4-2), but likely not for long. They are meeting up for the first time this season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Foxes winning the first 1-0 on the road and Arsenal taking the second 3-1.

Arsenal netted a 3-1 win over Aston Villa last week.

Meanwhile, Leicester won by a goal, slipping past Brentford 2-1.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 4-3-2. Arsenal is 2-0-1 after wins this season, Leicester 1-2.

How To Watch

  • Who: Leicester City vs. Arsenal
  • When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
  • Where: King Power Stadium
  • TV: NBC Sports Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  Caesar's Sportsbook app: Leicester +145, Draw +245, Arsenal +185
Series History

Leicester City and Arsenal both have four wins in their last ten games.

  • Feb 28, 2021 - Arsenal 3 vs. Leicester City 1
  • Oct 25, 2020 - Leicester City 1 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Jul 07, 2020 - Leicester City 1 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Nov 09, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Apr 28, 2019 - Leicester City 3 vs. Arsenal 0
  • Oct 22, 2018 - Arsenal 3 vs. Leicester City 1
  • May 09, 2018 - Leicester City 3 vs. Arsenal 1
  • Aug 11, 2017 - Arsenal 4 vs. Leicester City 3
  • Apr 26, 2017 - Arsenal 1 vs. Leicester City 0
  • Aug 20, 2016 - Arsenal 0 vs. Leicester City 0