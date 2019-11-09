Leicester City vs. Arsenal: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

It's a big Premier League weekend with Liverpool taking on Manchester City on Sunday, but on Saturday there's also a top-five clash that could produce some fireworks. Third-place Leicester City takes on fifth-place Arsenal on Matchday 12, as the Foxes can potentially go nine points clear of the top four with a victory, while the Gunners aim to find their footing after a rough patch.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Arsenal vs. Leicester City

Date : Saturday, Nov. 9

: Saturday, Nov. 9 Time :12:30 p.m. ET

:12:30 p.m. ET Location : King Power Stadium

: King Power Stadium TV channel: NBC

NBC Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines



Arsenal: Unai Emery's team has won just one of its last six games and is coming off some wild matches. There was the 5-5 game against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, the 1-1 draw to Wolves and then allowing a bicycle kick in added time on Wednesday in the Europa League against Vitoria. The Gunners will be facing a lot of the lower-level teams in the league coming up, but this Leicester game is their biggest test in the next month. Getting something here can really set the tone, but they have to figure out the attack. The players are too good to be producing so little.

Leicester City: The Foxes have been the surprise of the league by far with that 7-2-2 start and 23 points. The team has the lowest amount of goals conceded with eight and has won four of five. At home against Arsenal, the expectation should be to take all three points and the Gunners haven't won any of their last three. The attack has been quick, aggressive and taking a shot when it has the slightest open look. Against Arsenal's defense, they'll get plenty of looks.

Arsenal vs. Leicester City prediction



The Foxes dominate and frustrated the Gunners, but a late Arsenal goals leads to a frantic finish, where the Foxes hold on.

Pick: Leicester City 2, Arsenal 1

