Arsenal will be flying high after last week's comeback victory over Aston Villa but they'll have to be wary as the Foxes are finding their feet despite getting steamrolled by Manchester United their last time out. The Gunners can't afford to drop points. Every game will matter as they lead the Premier League by two points over Manchester City while having a game in hand despite inconsistent performances as of late. Leicester has now climbed into midtable but they aren't safe by any means with only four points separating them from 18th-placed West Ham United, so each team has an incentive to put their best foot forward.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Feb. 24 | Time : 10 a.m ET

: Saturday, Feb. 24 | : 10 a.m ET Location : King Power Stadium -- Leicestershire, England

: King Power Stadium -- Leicestershire, England TV: None | Live stream: Peacock

None | Peacock Odds: Leicester +370; Draw +300; Arsenal -150 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leicester: Brenden Rodgers with have a major worry heading into the match around the health of James Maddison. The talented midfielder is nursing a knee injury that will need to be evaluated ahead of the match but if he misses out, it will be quite a blow to the Foxes. Jonny Evans could be returning to group training now while Ryan Bertrand has also joined the squad. Overall the treatment room is beginning to clear out for Leicester.

Arsenal: Thomas Partey hasn't trained much but he could make the squad giving Mikel Arteta a fitness boost. But with the performances of Jorginho in midfield, Arteta has the luxury to not rush his star midfielder back into action before he's ready. Gabriel Jesus is also doing more solo work to continue building up his fitness but this match will come too soon for the striker. Mohamed Elneny is the only long term absentee in the squad at the moment.

Prediction

Tete has picked up Leicester's attack in a big way but the Foxes will be punished for playing an open style against Arsenal in an end to end match. Pick: Leicester 2, Arsenal 4