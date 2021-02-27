Leicester City host Arsenal as Mikel Arteta's side continue battling through a difficult stretch on the schedule. Brendan Rodgers's Leicester side is sitting in third place, tide with second place Manchester United on 49 points. Arsenal meanwhile only have 35 points and despite advancing to the round of 16 in the Europa League remain mired in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

How To Watch

Leicester City vs. Arsenal

Sunday at 7 a.m. ET

King Power Stadium

NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Odds: Leicester +150, Draw +225, Arsenal +190

What to Know

Arsenal will head off to play at King Power Stadium to try and grab a win after losing their first matchup this season. Arsenal are in the middle of a difficult stretch having lost three of their last four matches. Leicester on the other hand are coming off a disappointing elimination in the Europa League but have taken 10 of a possible 12 Premier League points from their last four matches. Most recently, they defeated Aston Villa 2-1 last Sunday thanks to two early first half goals.

Leicester City's victory lifted them to 15-6-4 (third place with 49 points) while Arsenal's loss dropped them down to 10-11-4 (11th place with 34 points). We'll see if the Foxes can repeat their recent success or if Arsenal bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Series History

Leicester City have won four out of their last nine games against Arsenal.

Prediction

Mikel Arteta's side have been playing better than their recent results might indicate and they do enough to get a point and stymie Leicester. Pick: Leicester 1, Arsenal 1