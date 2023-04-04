Aston Villa will take on Leicester City at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday at King Power Stadium. Leicester City are 7-4-17 overall and 3-3-7 at home, while Aston Villa are 12-5-11 overall and 5-3-6 on the road. Aston Villa have performed about as expected as the underdogs this season, and currently sit at 6-3-7 as such. They might be making someone very happy this season: a $100 bet on them to win every English Premier League game so far would now be worth a respectable $2,066.36. Leicester City haven't had the best luck this season, as they're only 2-2-4 when favored to win.

The latest Leicester City vs. Aston Villa odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Leicester City as the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Aston Villa the +170 underdog. A draw Is priced at +235, and the over/under is set at 2.5 goals. Before entering any Aston Villa vs. Leicester City picks, you'll want to see the EPL predictions from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Now, Sutton has dialed in on Leicester City vs. Aston Villa and just revealed his English Premier League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the EPL odds and trends for Aston Villa vs. Leicester City:

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa money line: Leicester City: +155, Aston Villa: +170, Draw: +235

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa over/under: 2.5 goals

What you need to know about Aston Villa

Aston Villa haven't lost a game since February 18th, a trend which continued on Saturday. The Villans walked away with a 2-0 victory over Chelsea. Aston Villa's two goals came from Ollie Watkins (18th minute) and John McGinn (56the minute). The win bumped their season record up to 12-5-11.

Aston Villa have scored two or more goals in four of their last six games. Watkins leads the way with 10 goals in 27 league games. The star striker is also tied with Douglas Luiz for the lead on Aston Villa with five assists. Luiz has also scored three goals in Premier League action, while Leon Bailey has racked up four goals and three assists.

What you need to know about Leicester City

Meanwhile, Leicester City haven't won a game since February 11th, a trend which continued on Saturday. The Foxes fell in a 2-1 heartbreaker to Crystal Palace. The game was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Leicester City could only answer one of the two goals Crystal Palace scored. The defeat dropped their season record down to 7-4-17.

Despite a string of bad results, Leicester will enter Tuesday's clash confident they can secure a positive result. That's because the Foxes recorded a 4-2 victory over Aston Villa in the reverse fixture, with James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Mateus Tete and Dennis Praet finding the back of the net. Leicester have scored 39 goals this season, which is tied for the most of any team ranked in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

How to make Aston Villa vs. Leicester City picks

Sutton has taken an in-depth look at the Leicester City vs. Aston Villa showdown and locked in his most confident best bet.

So where does all the betting value lie for Leicester City vs. Aston Villa?