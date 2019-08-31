Leicester City vs. Bournemouth updates: Live Premier League game scores, results for Saturday

Leicester City is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Bournemouth of the season. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Bournemouth should be prepared for a fight.

Leicester dodged a bullet this past Saturday, finishing off Sheffield United 2-1. Meanwhile, Bournemouth didn't get the result it wanted in their first fixture with Manchester City. Bournemouth took a 1-3 hit to the loss column at the hands of Man City. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Bournemouth of the 0-1 loss they experienced in the two teams' previous fixture March 2.

Leicester and Bournemouth split their matches last season, with Bournemouth claiming a 4-2 win and Leicester retaliating with a 2-0 win of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.