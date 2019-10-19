Leicester City vs. Burnley: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Leicester City vs. Burnley soccer game
Who's Playing
Leicester City (home) vs. Burnley (away)
Current Records: Leicester City 4-2-2; Burnley 3-2-3
What to Know
Leicester City's and Burnley's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 9. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester has a defense that allows only 0.88 goals per game, so Burnley's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Last week, the Foxes lost 2-1 to Liverpool. Burnley left their first match against Everton this season with a spring in their step. Burnley won by a goal, slipping past Everton 1-0. Everton can consider this payback for the 2-0 loss they dealt Burnley the last time the teams encountered one another May.
The Foxes and Burnley tied 0-0 in their first match last year, but the Foxes got the W in their second match 2-1. Burnley are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.
How To Watch
- Who: Leicester City vs. Burnley
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: King Power Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Leicester City have won three out of their last six games against Burnley.
- Mar 16, 2019 - Leicester City 2 vs. Burnley 1
- Nov 10, 2018 - Burnley 0 vs. Leicester City 0
- Apr 14, 2018 - Burnley 2 vs. Leicester City 1
- Dec 02, 2017 - Leicester City 1 vs. Burnley 0
- Jan 31, 2017 - Burnley 1 vs. Leicester City 0
- Sep 17, 2016 - Leicester City 3 vs. Burnley 0
