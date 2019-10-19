Leicester City vs. Burnley: How to watch Premier League online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Leicester City (home) vs. Burnley (away)

Current Records: Leicester City 4-2-2; Burnley 3-2-3

What to Know

Leicester City's and Burnley's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 9. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Leicester has a defense that allows only 0.88 goals per game, so Burnley's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last week, the Foxes lost 2-1 to Liverpool. Burnley left their first match against Everton this season with a spring in their step. Burnley won by a goal, slipping past Everton 1-0. Everton can consider this payback for the 2-0 loss they dealt Burnley the last time the teams encountered one another May.

The Foxes and Burnley tied 0-0 in their first match last year, but the Foxes got the W in their second match 2-1. Burnley are out to return the favor; check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how they fare.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Burnley

Leicester City vs. Burnley When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Leicester City have won three out of their last six games against Burnley.