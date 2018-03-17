Leicester City vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online

Chelsea hits the road to take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, trying to salvage a trophy in this up and down season.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Leicester pulls off the upset on reeling Chelsea and makes it to the semifinals. Leicester 2, Chelsea 1.