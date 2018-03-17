Leicester City vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup on TV, stream online

It's the last two Premier League winners meeting in the FA Cup

Chelsea hits the road to take on Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, trying to salvage a trophy in this up and down season. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Leicester pulls off the upset on reeling Chelsea and makes it to the semifinals. Leicester 2, Chelsea 1. 

