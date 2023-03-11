After advancing in Champions League, Chelsea will look to avoid a trap game facing Leicteer City away from home. The defense has been a strength for the Blues even without Thiago Silva as the return to health of Wesley Fofana couldn't have come at a better time. In matches that Fofana has started this season since coming back from his knee injury, Chelsea has kept two clean sheets with him even scoring a goal.

Despite their attacking struggles, if the defense is given a goal to work with, they've been able to get the job done, but if the attack can get rolling, this is still a team that has the talent to make some notice during the back half of the season. But Leicester City are a team that has growing urgency to win by the week as they're only two points out of the relegation zone. Brendan Rodgers is running out of time to keep the team up as even with James Maddison back, they've lost three games in a row.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Mar. 11 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Mar. 11 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : King Power Stadium -- Leicester, Leicestershire

: King Power Stadium -- Leicester, Leicestershire TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

USA | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Leicester +280; Draw +250; Chelsea -105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leicester City: There's worry on the wing as Harvey Barnes will be a game-time decision due to an ankle injury. Rodgers will also have tough decisions replacing Youri Tielemans and Victor Kristiansen who will miss the match. Kristiansen has been a strong addition at left back but now out until April, things can't slow down waiting for him to come back. Jonny Evans could make a return to the squad while Ryan Bertrand and James Justin will all miss the match.

Chelsea: It's a season where Chelsea get one player back and then loses another as Christian Pulisic made his return to the squad against Dortmund but now Reece James and Raheem Sterling are doubts against Leicester. N'Golo Kante is back in training but this match will come too soon for him. Mason Mount will also miss the match. Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Thiago Silva are all still on the mend but likely won't feature until April at the earliest.

Prediction

Chelsea's defense will continue to be their strength as the match will be a cagy one but one where Chelsea again emerge with another clean sheet. Pick: Leicester City 0, Chelsea 2