The Premier League returns to action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Leicester City

Current Records: Everton 6-10-17, Leicester City 8-5-20

How To Watch

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: USA Network

What to Know

Leicester City will be playing at home against Everton at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Leicester City will be hoping to build upon the 2-0 win they picked up against Everton when they played last November.

On Tuesday, Leicester City and Leeds United played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Everton haven't won a game since March 11th, a trend which continued on Thursday. They must be aching after a bruising 4-1 loss to Newcastle United.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are looking for a better result on Monday. We'll see if Everton are willing to oblige them.

Odds

Leicester City are the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +102 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

