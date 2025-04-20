Teams at opposite ends of the English Premier League spectrum will meet when Leicester City battles Liverpool in a key match on Sunday. Liverpool can move closer to the league championship, while Leicester City will clinch relegation with a loss. Liverpool (23-7-2) have won five of their last six matches, including a 2-1 victory over West Ham last Sunday. Leicester City, meanwhile, are 0-7-1 in their past eight matches and have not won a match since Jan. 26, when the Foxes defeated Tottenham Hotspur, 2-1.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Liverpool are -470 favorites (risk $470 to win $100) in the latest Leicester City vs. Liverpool odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Leicester City are +1200 underdogs, a draw is priced at +600, and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5. Before locking in any Leicester City vs. Liverpool picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units). The EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's top EPL picks and predictions for the Leicester City vs. Liverpool match on Sunday:

Mohamed Salah to score (-111)

The Reds are powered by forward Mohamed Salah, who is among the EPL's most dominant players. In 32 games, all starts, he has registered 27 goals and 18 assists on 105 shots, including 52 on target. In last week's win over West Ham, he recorded an assist. In the December victory over Leicester City, he scored a goal on five shots, including three on goal.

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay with the Reds since 2017. In 282 league matches over eight seasons with Liverpool, Salah has registered 182 goals. In 395 total appearances with the club, he has scored 243 times.

"The Reds were absolutely dominant in the reverse fixture with 69% of the possession, 19 shots on goal, and seven on target," Green pointed out. "That should provide the players with encouragement as they prepare for Saturday's showdown in Leicester."

Liverpool to win to nil (+110)

Liverpool have dominated the head-to-head matchup with Leicester City since December 2022, earning five wins with two shutouts during that stretch. The Reds have registered 74 goals on the year, while the Foxes have mustered just 27. It doesn't get much better when looking at goal differential with Liverpool at plus-43 and Leicester City at minus-45. In 32 matches on the year, Liverpool are averaging 2.3 goals per match, while Leicester City averages 0.8 in EPL play.

"The Foxes are on an eight-match losing streak at their home stadium, so they are heavy underdogs for this game," Green told SportsLine. "Liverpool have kept clean sheets in seven of their 16 away games this season, so a bet on the Reds to win this game to nil looks appealing." Liverpool to win to nil is priced at +110 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Want more soccer picks for Sunday, April 20?

You've seen Martin Green's best bets for Leicester City vs. Liverpool in English Premier League action. Now, get the picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.