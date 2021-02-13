liverpool-leicester.jpg

Leicester City moved into second place in the Premier League with a stunning late performance to beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday. The Reds had taken the lead through Mohamed Salah, but three goals in just under seven minutes by Brendan Rodgers' side gave the Foxes a huge victory that puts them back into the title race discussion, to the extent that anybody outside of Manchester City is in that discussion. 

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Leicester City ratings

Name

How did they do?

Rating

(GK) Kasper Schmeichel

Did well when called upon. Couldn't do anything about the goal, but he was strong coming for crosses and picked his spots well. Solid as usual.

6

(DEF) Ricardo Pereira

Timed his tackles well, though he nearly came close to conceding a penalty. His ability to anticipate an attacker's movement was key to positioning himself.

6

(DEF) Caglar Soyuncu      

Calm, and sometimes too calm in his passes back to his goalkeeper. But he was confident, did well to get the ball off of his feet and into space, and he also was strong in the air.

7

(DEF) Jonny Evans      

Some really great tackles and interceptions when needed, especially in the box where Liverpool like to take small, short touches. He always got in front of attackers.

7

(DEF) Daniel Amartey      

Was beaten by Sadio Mane a few too many times and a bit fortunate that it didn't result in anything. But he did recover the ball well despite his challenges being off.

6

(MID) Youri Tielemans

His passing was poor. He was far from sharp, and one errant pass led to Liverpool's goal. Intentions were good, but his execution wasn't.

5

(MID) Wilfred Ndidi      

Recovered the ball 19 times. He picked Thiago's pocket time and time again and proved once again why he is class. A fantastic showing.

8

(MID) Harvey Barnes      

Took his goal brilliantly with a fine run down the left. He was also active in creating chances. A display to be proud of, cementing the win with his goal.

8

(MID) James Maddison  

Got his goal on a set piece where he did exactly what you have to do -- hit it low, hard and across the face of goal and hope for the best. A great reaction to going down.

7

(FWD) Marc Albrighton

Was taken off after an underwhelming display where he really didn't factor in.

4

(FWD) Jamie Vardy

Had five shots but never scored and he'll never find and easier goal, capitalizing on the error by Alisson. Nets the winner in a game that may just get them back in the title race.

8

(SUB 1) Ayoze Perez

Late sub that didn't get to contribute much.

N/A

(SUB 2) Hamza Choudhury

Late sub to waste time.

N/A

(SUB 3) Nampalys Mendy

Another sub to waste time.

N/A

Manager Brendan Rodgers

Gets the first win over his former club with a great response late. Believed in his team, refrained from making too many changes in a key moment of the match and was rewarded.

9

Liverpool ratings

Name

How did they do?

Ratings

(GK) Alisson

His horror week continued. After failing to show up against Manchester City, it happened again here. He is at fault for the game winner.

2

(DEF) Andy Robertson

Fairly good defensively aside from positioning late but not so good going forward. Was a tad sloppy with the ball.

4

(DEF) Jordan Henderson

The stronger of the two center backs, and the effort was surely there. But others around him ended up costing the team.

6

(DEF) Ozan Kabak      

Not good. The young Turkish defender was clearly out of position on the third goal, and on the second there was no communication with Alisson.

3

(DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold      

Hit the crossbar on a free kick, had a team-high nine tackles and recovered the ball 10 times.  

6

(MID) Curtis Jones

Taken off after 75 minutes where he produced one shot. He created no chances, and his passes weren't threatening at all.

4

(MID) Georginio Wijnaldum      

He did a lovely job defensively for the first hour but was exposed as he tried to get forward in search of a result.

5

(MID) James Milner      

Taken off after just 12 minutes due to injury.

N/A

(FWD) Sadio Mane       

Had a couple good looks at goal, and he also created two shots, but his passing was very poor in the final third, completing just 62.5 percent.

5

(FWD) Roberto Firmino

The team's best player in attack. He produced one of the most cheeky, ridiculous assists in recent years to set up Mohamed Salah's goal.

8

(FWD) Mohamed Salah

Took his goal brilliantly with a fine finish to the far post off that Firmino assist. He had a couple other decent looks as well, but at times it seemed like he was more interested in drawing fouls.

7

(SUB 1) Thiago

Came on for Milner, and his passing was sharp, but he really struggled to deal with Ndidi.

5

(SUB 2) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Late sub that couldn't do anything going forward.

5

(SUB 3) Xherdan Shaqiri

Came on for three minutes when they came was pretty much over.

N/A

Manager Jurgen Klopp

The defense is in shambles, Alisson is playing nothing like his usual self, and the attack is really struggling to produce. Not a good recipe with Champions League on the horizon.

3