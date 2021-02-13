Leicester City moved into second place in the Premier League with a stunning late performance to beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday. The Reds had taken the lead through Mohamed Salah, but three goals in just under seven minutes by Brendan Rodgers' side gave the Foxes a huge victory that puts them back into the title race discussion, to the extent that anybody outside of Manchester City is in that discussion.

But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Leicester City ratings

Name How did they do? Rating (GK) Kasper Schmeichel Did well when called upon. Couldn't do anything about the goal, but he was strong coming for crosses and picked his spots well. Solid as usual. 6 (DEF) Ricardo Pereira Timed his tackles well, though he nearly came close to conceding a penalty. His ability to anticipate an attacker's movement was key to positioning himself. 6 (DEF) Caglar Soyuncu Calm, and sometimes too calm in his passes back to his goalkeeper. But he was confident, did well to get the ball off of his feet and into space, and he also was strong in the air. 7 (DEF) Jonny Evans Some really great tackles and interceptions when needed, especially in the box where Liverpool like to take small, short touches. He always got in front of attackers. 7 (DEF) Daniel Amartey Was beaten by Sadio Mane a few too many times and a bit fortunate that it didn't result in anything. But he did recover the ball well despite his challenges being off. 6 (MID) Youri Tielemans His passing was poor. He was far from sharp, and one errant pass led to Liverpool's goal. Intentions were good, but his execution wasn't. 5 (MID) Wilfred Ndidi Recovered the ball 19 times. He picked Thiago's pocket time and time again and proved once again why he is class. A fantastic showing. 8 (MID) Harvey Barnes Took his goal brilliantly with a fine run down the left. He was also active in creating chances. A display to be proud of, cementing the win with his goal. 8 (MID) James Maddison Got his goal on a set piece where he did exactly what you have to do -- hit it low, hard and across the face of goal and hope for the best. A great reaction to going down. 7 (FWD) Marc Albrighton Was taken off after an underwhelming display where he really didn't factor in. 4 (FWD) Jamie Vardy Had five shots but never scored and he'll never find and easier goal, capitalizing on the error by Alisson. Nets the winner in a game that may just get them back in the title race. 8 (SUB 1) Ayoze Perez Late sub that didn't get to contribute much. N/A (SUB 2) Hamza Choudhury Late sub to waste time. N/A (SUB 3) Nampalys Mendy Another sub to waste time. N/A Manager Brendan Rodgers Gets the first win over his former club with a great response late. Believed in his team, refrained from making too many changes in a key moment of the match and was rewarded. 9

Liverpool ratings