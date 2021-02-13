Leicester City moved into second place in the Premier League with a stunning late performance to beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday. The Reds had taken the lead through Mohamed Salah, but three goals in just under seven minutes by Brendan Rodgers' side gave the Foxes a huge victory that puts them back into the title race discussion, to the extent that anybody outside of Manchester City is in that discussion.
But how did each player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.
All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.
Leicester City ratings
Name
How did they do?
Rating
(GK) Kasper Schmeichel
Did well when called upon. Couldn't do anything about the goal, but he was strong coming for crosses and picked his spots well. Solid as usual.
6
(DEF) Ricardo Pereira
Timed his tackles well, though he nearly came close to conceding a penalty. His ability to anticipate an attacker's movement was key to positioning himself.
6
(DEF) Caglar Soyuncu
Calm, and sometimes too calm in his passes back to his goalkeeper. But he was confident, did well to get the ball off of his feet and into space, and he also was strong in the air.
7
(DEF) Jonny Evans
Some really great tackles and interceptions when needed, especially in the box where Liverpool like to take small, short touches. He always got in front of attackers.
7
(DEF) Daniel Amartey
Was beaten by Sadio Mane a few too many times and a bit fortunate that it didn't result in anything. But he did recover the ball well despite his challenges being off.
6
(MID) Youri Tielemans
His passing was poor. He was far from sharp, and one errant pass led to Liverpool's goal. Intentions were good, but his execution wasn't.
5
(MID) Wilfred Ndidi
Recovered the ball 19 times. He picked Thiago's pocket time and time again and proved once again why he is class. A fantastic showing.
8
(MID) Harvey Barnes
Took his goal brilliantly with a fine run down the left. He was also active in creating chances. A display to be proud of, cementing the win with his goal.
8
(MID) James Maddison
Got his goal on a set piece where he did exactly what you have to do -- hit it low, hard and across the face of goal and hope for the best. A great reaction to going down.
7
(FWD) Marc Albrighton
Was taken off after an underwhelming display where he really didn't factor in.
4
(FWD) Jamie Vardy
Had five shots but never scored and he'll never find and easier goal, capitalizing on the error by Alisson. Nets the winner in a game that may just get them back in the title race.
8
(SUB 1) Ayoze Perez
Late sub that didn't get to contribute much.
N/A
(SUB 2) Hamza Choudhury
Late sub to waste time.
N/A
(SUB 3) Nampalys Mendy
Another sub to waste time.
N/A
Manager Brendan Rodgers
Gets the first win over his former club with a great response late. Believed in his team, refrained from making too many changes in a key moment of the match and was rewarded.
9
Liverpool ratings
Name
How did they do?
Ratings
(GK) Alisson
His horror week continued. After failing to show up against Manchester City, it happened again here. He is at fault for the game winner.
2
(DEF) Andy Robertson
Fairly good defensively aside from positioning late but not so good going forward. Was a tad sloppy with the ball.
4
(DEF) Jordan Henderson
The stronger of the two center backs, and the effort was surely there. But others around him ended up costing the team.
6
(DEF) Ozan Kabak
Not good. The young Turkish defender was clearly out of position on the third goal, and on the second there was no communication with Alisson.
3
(DEF) Trent Alexander-Arnold
Hit the crossbar on a free kick, had a team-high nine tackles and recovered the ball 10 times.
6
(MID) Curtis Jones
Taken off after 75 minutes where he produced one shot. He created no chances, and his passes weren't threatening at all.
4
(MID) Georginio Wijnaldum
He did a lovely job defensively for the first hour but was exposed as he tried to get forward in search of a result.
5
(MID) James Milner
Taken off after just 12 minutes due to injury.
N/A
(FWD) Sadio Mane
Had a couple good looks at goal, and he also created two shots, but his passing was very poor in the final third, completing just 62.5 percent.
5
(FWD) Roberto Firmino
The team's best player in attack. He produced one of the most cheeky, ridiculous assists in recent years to set up Mohamed Salah's goal.
8
(FWD) Mohamed Salah
Took his goal brilliantly with a fine finish to the far post off that Firmino assist. He had a couple other decent looks as well, but at times it seemed like he was more interested in drawing fouls.
7
(SUB 1) Thiago
Came on for Milner, and his passing was sharp, but he really struggled to deal with Ndidi.
5
(SUB 2) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Late sub that couldn't do anything going forward.
5
(SUB 3) Xherdan Shaqiri
Came on for three minutes when they came was pretty much over.
N/A
Manager Jurgen Klopp
The defense is in shambles, Alisson is playing nothing like his usual self, and the attack is really struggling to produce. Not a good recipe with Champions League on the horizon.
3