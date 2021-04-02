Leicester City and Manchester City meet in a clash of first and third in the Premier League table on Saturday. Although Manchester City are a full 15 points ahead of their hosts, making the match less about the battle between the two, and more about Leicester City's ongoing battle to remain in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Manchester City

Leicester City vs. Manchester City When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: NBCSN

NBCSN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Manchester City will head off to play at King Power Stadium and try to avenge one of only two home losses this season, a 5-2 defeat in the Etihad back on September 27, the second matchday of the season. Pep Guardiola will also have to make sure his team doesn't take Saturday's match for granted as they have the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Man City are coming off wins against Southampton and Fulham, as they rebounded from losing at home to Manchester United at the beginning of March.

Meanwhile, Leicester have also not played stiff competition recently. Their last two matches ended in a 5-0 victory against relegation bound Sheffield United, and a 2-1 victory over 16th place Brighton.

Their wins bumped Man City to 22-3-5 and Leicester to 17-7-5.

Series History

Manchester City have won six out of their last nine games against Leicester City.

Sep 27, 2020 - Leicester City 5 vs. Manchester City 2

Feb 22, 2020 - Manchester City 1 vs. Leicester City 0

Dec 21, 2019 - Manchester City 3 vs. Leicester City 1

May 06, 2019 - Manchester City 1 vs. Leicester City 0

Dec 26, 2018 - Leicester City 2 vs. Manchester City 1

Feb 10, 2018 - Manchester City 5 vs. Leicester City 1

Nov 18, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Leicester City 0

May 13, 2017 - Manchester City 2 vs. Leicester City 1

Dec 10, 2016 - Leicester City 4 vs. Manchester City 2

Prediction

Manchester City has been by far the best team in the Premier League this season and while Leicester have been surprisingly successful, they won't be able to overcome even a slightly rotated Manchester City side that has half an eye on midweek. Pick: Leicester City 0, Manchester City 1