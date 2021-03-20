Leicester City host Manchester United on Sunday at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England as FA Cup action returns. The winner of the quarterfinal clash will advance to semifinals. United are looking to reach the FA Cup semifinals for a historic 31st time in the competition. They are even with Arsenal with final four appearances in the tournament. Leicester have lost their last five quarterfinal ties in the FA Cup, but are in strong form ahead of the big game.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: : Sunday, Mar. 21

: Sunday, Mar. 21 Time : 12:00 p.m. ET



: 12:00 p.m. ET Location : King Power Stadium -- Leicester, England



: King Power Stadium -- Leicester, England TV | Live Stream: ESPN+



ESPN+ Odds: Leicester City +185; Draw +250; Man United +140 (via William Hill Sportsbook)



Storylines

Leicester City: The home side is coming off a dominant 5-0 performance against Sheffield United in domestic play. The club has players returning from injury, and the defensive trio of Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, and Caglar Soyuncu had standout performances against Sheffield. If the Foxes can manage another organized defensive performance, they'll walk away with the win against the Red Devils.

Man United: United are coming off a midweek Europa League match that resulted in a 1-0 win against AC Milan. Paul Pogba came off the bench to score the crucial away goal for Man. United to advance into quarterfinals.. The team is playing on a quick turn around on short rest, and have been able to grind out narrow results as of late. They'll need similar performances against a rested and ready Leicester side.

Leicester City vs. Man United prediction

Leicester comes out and with the win against an overloaded Man Unite. Pick: Leicester 2, Man United 1.