Rock bottom Leicester City host improving Manchester United as the transfer window slams shut on Thursday with Brendan Rodgers under pressure to deliver as Erik ten Hag starts to get a tune out of his troops. The Foxes are on a run of three straight losses while the Red Devils have won their last two in the Premier League. Another loss would have alarm bells well and truly ringing in Leicestershire while a third consecutive victory would continue United's recovery.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, Sept. 1 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: King Power Stadium -- Leicester, England

TV: USA and NBC Universo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: LCFC +230; Draw +270; MUFC +105 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leicester: Three straight losses and Wesley Fofana leaving for Chelsea has made for a deflating start to the season. Rodgers has a job on to avoid being the next manager under pressure after Scott Parker's dismissal and an ability to reinvest much of the Fofana fee will not help. Wout Faes of Stade de Reims has been targeted but he will not arrive in time for this one if it does get done.

United: Although the Cristiano Ronaldo situation has not resolved itself, ten Hag is pressing on with his plans to overhaul his squad and Antony is the latest part of that after a deal was agreed with AFC Ajax. Sergino Dest was a target, but that is now unlikely with Aaron Wan Bissaka set to stay.

Prediction

Pick: A narrow United win makes sense here. Leicester should put up a bit of a fight, but they are at a low ebb and Brighton and Hove Albion as well as Aston Villa already look like key fixtures in their bid to turn things around. Both teams to score with United winning by a goal would not be a surprise.