Leicester City welcome Manchester United to King Power Stadium on Saturday as two of the Premier League's top three meet. Brendan Rodgers' men are four points behind leaders Liverpool and one point ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in third.

United are on a strong run of form with six wins from their last seven Premier League fixtures while Leicester have won four in that time. A win for either side would close the gap -- at least temporarily -- on Liverpool and United have Jurgen Klopp's men to come next month.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 26 | Time: 07:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 26 | 07:30 a.m. ET Location: King Power Stadium -- Leicester, England

King Power Stadium -- Leicester, England TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Live Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Leicester +200; Draw +250; United +130 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Leicester:

With four wins from their last seven games, Leicester find themselves in title contention but slightly adrift of Liverpool. Bizarrely, Rodgers' side have not drawn a match all season in the Premier League and have been beaten four times out of five at home by West Ham United, Aston Villa, Fulham and Everton.

Reaching the Europa League latter stages has complicated things a bit for the Foxes but their win rate remains fairly high. Bearing in mind that United have a game in hand and are just one point behind, Leicester cannot afford to lose this match if they want to remain in title contention.

United:

Unbeaten in seven with six wins and a draw, United' momentum is building, and they have a game in hand over the likes of Leicester and Liverpool. A win at King Power Stadium would actually move the Red Devils to within two points of Klopp's champions with the pair due to meet at next month at Anfield.

Solskjaer's men have drawn a line under their Champions League exit with wins over Sheffield United and Leeds United but even dropping into the Europa League has not halted their recent form. A win in Leicester would set United up nicely ahead of a tricky pair of fixtures at Old Trafford with visits from West Midlands pair Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Prediction

United to add to Leicester's home struggles with a narrow victory that thickens the plot in terms of the title race. Pick: Leicester 1-2 United