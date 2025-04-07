Leicester City will try to snap a seven-game losing streak in the English Premier League when they host Newcastle United on Monday afternoon. The Foxes (4-5-21) enter Monday's match 19th in the EPL table with 17 points, while the Magpies (15-5-9) sit seventh, firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish. Newcastle cruised to a 4-0 victory over Leicester City in the reverse fixture.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Newcastle are -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100) in the latest Leicester City vs. Newcastle odds via FanDuel Sportbook, while the hosts are +650 underdogs. A draw is priced at +360, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Newcastle vs. Leicester City picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than six years. In 2023, he was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup, and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's top EPL picks and predictions for Leicester City vs. Newcastle on Monday:

Newcastle -1.5 (+120 at FanDuel)

Newcastle have dominated this series in recent years, going unbeaten against Leicester City in their last five meetings across all competitions. The Magpies cruised to a 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture in December and have kept a clean sheet in their last four meetings with Leicester City.

"The Foxes were dominated in the reverse fixture, losing 4-0 at St. James' Park," Sutton pointed out. "Leicester managed just one shot on target in that match, and I think they'll be outclassed again on Monday against a Newcastle side fighting to finish inside the top four."

Newcastle to score in both halves (+120)

Newcastle are effective in the attacking third, having scored 49 goals through 29 matches. Eddie Howe's men have scored two or more goals in three of their last four meetings with Leicester City and totaled 27 shots, including 11 on target, in the reverse fixture.

"The Magpies are coming off a 2-1 win over Brentford on Wednesday, a game in which they totaled 21 shots despite losing the possession battle," Sutton told SportsLine. "Leicester's backline has also been leaky all season, conceding 67 goals through 30 games, the second-most in the Premier League."

