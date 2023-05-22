Newcastle United host Leicester City on Monday at St. James' Park in an English Premier League match that is consequential for both sides. Newcastle (19-12-5) enter the match third in the Premier League table and can secure a spot in next season's Champions League with a victory or draw. They are even on points with Manchester United after the Red Devils' victory Saturday and three clear of Liverpool, who only managed a draw with Aston Villa. The Foxes (8-6-22) are trying to avoid relegation after seven years in the top flight. They sit 19th in the Premier League table and are three behind 17th-place Everton after the Toffees' draw Saturday. Newcastle have beaten Leicester twice this season, including a League Cup match in January.

Kickoff in Newcastle, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Newcastle are -275 favorites (risk $275 to win $100) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Newcastle vs. Leicester City odds. Leicester are +625 underdogs, a draw is priced at +420, and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Leicester City vs. Newcastle picks, make sure you see the English Premier League predictions and best bets from soccer insider Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down the Newcastle vs. Leicester City match from all sides. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Leicester City vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. Leicester City spread: Newcastle -1.5 (-105)

Newcastle vs. Leicester City over/under: 3.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Leicester City money line: Newcastle -275, Leicester +625, Draw +420

NEW: The Magpies have scored 67 goals, tied for third-most in the EPL.

LC: Leicester's 67 goals conceded is tied for third-most in the league.

Newcastle vs. Leicester City picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies have won four of the past five meetings and outscored the Foxes 5-0 in the two matches this season. They won 3-0 at King Power Stadium in December and 2-0 at home in the EFL Cup quarterfinals two weeks later. The Foxes have one victory and three draws in their past 15 matches in all competitions, while Newcastle have just two losses and a draw in their past 12.

The Magpies come in off a 4-1 thrashing of Brighton at home on Thursday. They are 11-5-2 at St. James' Park this season, conceding 14 goals. They have allowed 32 goals overall, second-fewest in the league. Newcastle have the clear edge in talent and will be highly motivated to clinch the UCL spot in front of their fans. The Magpies have scored 19 more goals than Leicester (67-49), and the hosts have scored 19 goals over their past six matches. Callum Wilson had eight of those goals, boosting him to 18 for the season, fifth-most in the league. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back Leicester City

The Foxes aren't far removed from success and still have the dynamic duo of Harvey Barnes and James Maddison. Barnes leads the teams with 12 goals, and Maddison has 10 goals and nine assists. Jamie Vardy also can still make brilliant plays at times at age 36. He has three goals and four assists as a part-time starter but scored double-digit goals the past seven seasons. Patson Daka (four goals, four assists) and Youri Tielemans (three goals) also contribute to what can be a potent attack. Leicester have scored nine goals over their past six games.

Leicester won the 2021 FA Cup and stunned the football world when they won the league title in 2015-16. They finished in the top half of the table the past five seasons. Leicester should control possession, as they held the ball for 61% of the last league meeting, and just need to be ready for Newcastle's counter. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Leicester City vs. Newcastle picks

Green has scrutinized the Newcastle vs. Leicester City match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total. He also provides his two best bets, including a plus-money play on a goal-scorer, and has a full breakdown of the match. He's only sharing those picks here.

So, who wins Leicester City vs. Newcastle on Monday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Newcastle vs Leicester City, all from the European soccer expert who has been profitable in multiple leagues, and find out.