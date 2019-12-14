Leicester City vs. Norwich City: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Leicester City (home) vs. Norwich City (away)

Current Records: Leicester City 12-2-2; Norwich City 3-11-2

What to Know

Leicester City will be playing at home against Norwich City at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Leicester is coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.

Leicester didn't have too much trouble with Aston Villa on Sunday as they won 4-1.

Norwich fell a goal short of Sheffield United, losing 2-1.

Leicester City's win lifted them to 12-2-2 (38 points) while Norwich City's defeat dropped them down to 3-11-2 (11 points). We'll see if the Foxes can repeat their recent success or if the Canaries bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Norwich City

Leicester City vs. Norwich City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last three years.