The Premier League returns to action on Monday.

Who's Playing

Nottingham Forest @ Leicester City

Current Records: Nottingham Forest 1-5-1; Leicester City 0-6-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, Nottingham Forest will be on the road. They will take on Leicester City at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at King Power Stadium after a week off. Given that both clubs suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Two weeks ago, Nottingham Forest fell a goal short of Fulham, losing 3-2.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 2-2 at halftime, but Leicester was not quite Tottenham Hotspur's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Foxes found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 6-2 punch to the gut against Tottenham. This contest was a close 2-2 at the break, but unfortunately for Leicester it sure didn't stay that way.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. Allowing an average of 2.43 points per game, Nottingham Forest hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest

Leicester City vs. Nottingham Forest When: Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Monday at 3 p.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Leiceste -135r; Draw +290; Forest +350

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.