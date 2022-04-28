The UEFA Europa Conference League is a new competition designed to give even more of the top clubs in Europe a chance to compete on the continental stage, and a huge semifinal match will take place on Thursday between Leicester City and Roma. The two clubs don't have much history against each other, but managers Brendan Rodgers and Jose Mourinho should know each other well from their time as opposing managers in the Premier League. Leicester City is currently 10th in the EPL and this is its only realistic route back to playing European football next season, while Roma is fifth in Serie A and in the driver's seat to earn a European spot through league play. However, both sides would love to give their supporters a trophy to celebrate and you can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

The match will be played at 3 p.m. ET at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. Caesars Sportsbook lists Leicester City as the +123 favorite (risk $100 to win $123) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Leicester City vs. Roma odds. The underdog, Roma, is listed at +230, while a draw is priced at +225. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch the hottest soccer matchups worldwide and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like Champions League, Italian Serie A, college hoops, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Plus, watch the highly-anticipated series Halo, Picard, 1883, and more. Both plans come with a free week to start and include soccer matches, so sign up now here.

How to watch Leicester City vs. Roma

Leicester City vs. Roma date: Thursday, April 28

Leicester City vs. Roma time: 3 p.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Roma streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for Roma vs. Leicester City

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Leicester City vs. Roma picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for nearly five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton has also been on a roll with his best bets, going 67-52 in his last 119 soccer picks, returning over $1,000 for $100 bettors.

For Roma vs. Leicester City, Sutton is backing Leicester City on the money line for a +124 payout. From a motivation standpoint, it's pretty clear that the Foxes have more to gain with Roma sitting in a position to qualify for either the UEFA Europa League or the UECL next season through its league position.

You can also expect Rodgers' side to want to establish itself before a difficult away trip to Stadio Olimpico for the second leg. Leicester City has won five of its last six matches at home across all competitions and Jamie Vardy coming back into the squad this weekend should give Rodgers plenty of attacking options going forward with Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka up front and James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans and Ademola Lookman all lending to the assault.

Meanwhile, Roma is coming off a 3-1 loss to Inter Milan in Serie A that essentially wipes away its chances of playing Champions League football next season. Mourinho will still put out a strong side here but the general focus is likely to be on holding onto fifth place in Serie A and the UEL spot that comes with it.

How to watch, live stream UECL on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Europa Conference League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the UEFA Europa Conference League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's other top soccer matchups and much more.