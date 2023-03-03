Last-place Southampton look to sweep the season series Saturday when they host Leicester City in an English Premier League match at St. Mary's. The Saints (5-3-16) are trying to avoid being relegated for the first time in a decade but sit at the bottom of the EPL table. They beat Leicester City (7-3-14) in the first meeting this season, taking a 2-1 victory at King Power Stadium in August. The Foxes are in 14th place but just three points clear of the relegation zone. Leicester have lost four straight, including a 2-1 loss to Blackburn in the FA Cup on Tuesday. Southampton lost their cup match 2-1 to Grimsby Town the following day and have lost five of their past six.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET in Southampton, England. Leicester are slight +160 favorites (risk $100 to win $160) in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Southampton vs. Leicester City odds. Southampton are +170 underdogs, a draw is priced at +225 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

Southampton vs. Leicester City spread: Leicester -0.5 (+145)

Southampton vs. Leicester City over/under: 2.5 goals

Southampton vs. Leicester City money line: Leicester +160, Southampton +170, Draw +225

SOU: The Saints have allowed at least one goal in all 11 EPL home games

LEI: The Foxes have conceded two or more in nine of 12 EPL road matches

Why you should back Leicester City

The Foxes have been dreadful defensively but can still score goals. Their 36 goals are the most among teams in the bottom half of the EPL table, and Southampton have yielded 41, just one fewer than Leicester. James Maddison should return from illness, and he is the team's top scorer with nine goals. He also has five assists, and Harvey Barnes has scored eight goals. Leicester are unbeaten in the past five meetings in Southampton (3-2-0) and scored 18 goals across those matchups.

The Saints have the worst home record in the Premier League. They have just one victory at St. Mary's (1-3-7), while four of Leicester's seven victories have come in away matches. The Foxes have lost consecutive league games, but they came against top-four teams Manchester United and Arsenal. Southampton have losses to Wolves and Leeds, both below Leicester in the table, during their recent slide.

Why you should back Southampton

The Saints are just four points from the safety of 17th place, and they have been in the top tier of English football since 2012. They will be fighting hard for points and are just six behind Leicester City in the Premier League table. The August victory should give them confidence that they can defeat a seemingly-equal foe. The Foxes are tied for second-most goals allowed at 42, and they are minus-7 in goal differential in their road matches. Leicester had just one shot on net in the last meeting. The Saints are allowing just 29.9% of opponents' shots to hit the target, the third-best mark in the league.

Southampton do a good job of clogging passing lanes and redirecting shots. They are tied for fifth in the league in blocks (317) and are third in both tackles (474) and fouls (285). James Ward-Prowse is the key man for Southampton, and he has scored six times. New additions Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu give the Saints more versatility up top and could start to break through. The 6-foot-6 Onuachu had 16 goals in 19 matches with Genk to lead the Belgian First Division, and the 20-year-old Sulemana played for Ghana at the World Cup.

